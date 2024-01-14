BBC News: President Biden says the US has delivered a "private message" to Iran about the Houthis in Yemen after the US carried out a second strike on the group.
"We delivered it privately and we're confident we're well-prepared," he said without giving further details.
Iran denies involvement in attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea.
PRIVATE MESSAGE?
If yo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.