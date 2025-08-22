WHAT JUST HAPPENED, AND WHAT WILL HAPPEN AS A RESULT? (NO ONE IS READY FOR THIS...) Mannarino
Powell hinting rate cuts while the Ten Year Yield is barely moving is classic "Greenspan Put" and Powell's rhetoric in Oct. 2019. The market interpreted them as a rate cut is coming (which happened) but with consequence. When a Federal Reserve chairman speaks this way it is because liquidity is drying up so fast, the economy is doing so badly, and they must manufacture a Black Swan Event to rapidly cut interest rates (ten fold), rather than a gradual decline.
You might cheer for rate cuts, which are coming, but you are only getting half the story. This is a classic rate cut announcement that will bleed into the market when the market begins to see the full story or something much larger, unexpected, that forces even more money printing.
We have now entered the volatility season for the next 2 - 6 months. Expect another Pandemic-like scenario to occur that forces the FED to cut rates more aggressively and the market is going to sell off rapidly. Don't misunderstand what I'm saying...I think the FOMO will most likely last short term, but people will be so blinded by the FOMO (buying at record highs, then more record highs) they'll be trapped at the top.
In my opinion, keep a lot of powder dry, sell covered calls that earn income while waiting to see where things go, but I AM NOT A FINANCIAL ADVISOR. I, however, am not falling for this trap. This trap has happened every single rate cut cycle in history...and nobody knows how long until the SHTF. Be ready for anything.
