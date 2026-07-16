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WHAT'S ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Mannarino

From Greg M
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Gregory Mannarino
Jul 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Lions article link.

Trump AGAIN, For The Nearly The 50th Time, Says... IRAN WANTS TO "SETTLE" As Iran Calls This Existential War.

Gregory Mannarino
·
12:10 PM

Lions. Stock futures are under pressure, nothing overly dramatic, even as Trump repeated his favorite catch phrase for about the fiftieth time.

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