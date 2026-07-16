WHAT'S ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Mannarino

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current time0:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watchWHAT'S ABOUT TO HAPPEN. MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoJul 16, 2026∙ Paid692230ShareLions article link.Trump AGAIN, For The Nearly The 50th Time, Says... IRAN WANTS TO "SETTLE" As Iran Calls This Existential War. Gregory Mannarino·12:10 PMLions. Stock futures are under pressure, nothing overly dramatic, even as Trump repeated his favorite catch phrase for about the fiftieth time.Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent PostsThe Fed. Has Already Cranked Up The Money Printers! (Yes, Stealth QE Has Already Begun As The U.S. Economy FREEFALLS FASTER). Mannarino18 hrs ago • Gregory MannarinoLIONS ALERT! ENERGY. TRADE. GLOBAL STABILITY. (THE WORLD IS ENTERING A NEW ERA OF COMPOUNDED CRISIS). MannarinoJul 15 • Gregory MannarinoSPECIAL REPORT. (MULTIPLE UPDATES). MannarinoJul 14 • Gregory MannarinoLions Alert! We Are About To See A Series Of Staged Events... The Likes Of Which Has Not Been Seen FOR CENTURIES. MannarinoJul 14 • Gregory MannarinoThe U.S. Is Now On A Collision Course With An Inflationary Nightmare. (AND THERE IS NO WAY TO STOP IT). MannarinoJul 13 • Gregory MannarinoIran Has Widened Strikes Across The Entire Region. The Strait Has Functionally Collapsed. (This War Is Now A MAJOR Global Destabilizing…Jul 13 • Gregory MannarinoLions. The "STACKED" Energy Crisis We Warned About? ITS GOING TO HIT. (FULL-BREAKDOWN). GMJul 12 • Gregory Mannarino