I am not planning on sharing this in my video blog.

As you already know, I am man who does not hold anything back! And I never will. I say what I say and I am unafraid. With that…

What we are witnessing right now is not just politics. This is modern Pharaoh rising. Not clothed in linen and gold, but in media, power, and illusion.

In a recent interview, and please look this up for yourselves, Trump said that he doesn’t know if he needs to uphold constitutional due process. Lions. That’s not a policy disagreement. That’s Pharaoh language. That is a man placing himself above the law, above the system, above the nation.

Posting as the Pope… selling Bibles…

That is not reverence. That is sacrilege for profit, he sells it like merchandise,

he wraps himself in the cloak of religion to mask the lust for authority.

A Pharaoh for Babylon’s Final Act.

To me Trump represents the perfect modern day Pharaoh. Idolized by millions. Believed to be “chosen.” Above criticism, law, or even Scripture. Selling God’s Word as a commodity, not a covenant. Painting himself as God’s vessel, while using the same tools of oppression. It’s not just ego, this is a spiritual delusion, weaponized by Babylon to usher in its final system.

What’s Really Going On? We are witnessing the preparation for the next empire.

Not Egyptian. Not Roman. Not American. But Global Babylon 2.0, where one voice will rise, not to serve, but to be worshiped. Trump may or may not be the Antichrist, but he is a prototype of Pharaoh.

Today way to many people have submitted to being silent. Well, I refuse to submit.

