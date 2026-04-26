When A Leader Is Cornered And Rapidly Losing Support... A Crisis Becomes A Political Weapon. (And It Actually Has A Name..) The Rally ‘Round The Flag Effect…
From Greg M
“The oldest political trick to gain political power is staging the fire.”
GM
Lions. As a political mechanism, a dramatic staged attack on a political leader redirects attention, hardens loyalty, and creates a “rally around the flag” effect.”
Rally ‘round the flag effect… (yes, it actually has a name).
Lions. The “rally “round the flag” effect is a political survival mechanism FULL STOP.
These events are staged to illicit a public response… (to get the public to unite behind its leader).
A staged event/crisis redirects public attention.
A staged event/crisis suppresses criticism.
A staged event/crisis can turn abject failure of a political leader into loyalty… for that leader.
GM
The way things are playing out is the plan in action. From the very beginning- the whole world is a stage!
So true but apparently the people aren’t buying it and those who do are zombies of the political freak show,the truth will always be revealed sooner rather than later.Don’t let your eyes and heart deceive you for the Epstein class .As Michael Jackson once said,they don’t really care about us.