“The oldest political trick to gain political power is staging the fire.”

GM

Lions. As a political mechanism, a dramatic staged attack on a political leader redirects attention, hardens loyalty, and creates a “rally around the flag” effect.”

Rally ‘round the flag effect… (yes, it actually has a name).

Lions. The “rally “round the flag” effect is a political survival mechanism FULL STOP.

These events are staged to illicit a public response… (to get the public to unite behind its leader).

A staged event/crisis redirects public attention.

A staged event/crisis suppresses criticism.

A staged event/crisis can turn abject failure of a political leader into loyalty… for that leader.

GM