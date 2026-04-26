Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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barbara moore's avatar
barbara moore
4h

The way things are playing out is the plan in action. From the very beginning- the whole world is a stage!

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Sherwin Charles's avatar
Sherwin Charles
4h

So true but apparently the people aren’t buying it and those who do are zombies of the political freak show,the truth will always be revealed sooner rather than later.Don’t let your eyes and heart deceive you for the Epstein class .As Michael Jackson once said,they don’t really care about us.

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