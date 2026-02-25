Lions…

This is part 2 of a piece I posted a few days ago titled: THE SYSTEM AS A CHURCH. AI AS THE ORACLE.

Lets start with the obvious… A counterfeit system cannot tolerate truth. It can only deny, deflect, and attack it.

Lions… that is not governance.

KEY POINT. America right now today is operating under an illegitimate, counterfeit system…

America has been captured by an ideology which is fundamentally misaligned with truth.

Which then when confronted by truth, denies it, deflects from it, and attacks those who speak it. (This IS The Definition of Devilism.)

Lions. As with Part 1, lets begin this Part 2 like the first…

Come into the NOW.

Imagine The System not just as government, media, platforms, and institutions Imagine it as a kind of false counterfeit church.

In this church, the first question is not “is it true?”

It is instead, “does it fit the counterfeit narrative?”

This church does not offer wisdom, it offers access. It teaches people to confuse access with salvation.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Inside this church, headlines become scripture, experts become clergy, questions become heresy, opting out becomes punishment, “safety” becomes surveillance, and compliance becomes righteousness…

And when legitimacy starts to fail… control rises.

MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR KEY POINT. Every System-Church needs a face.

Lions, this pattern is ancient. Every age produces some version of it, a movement, a symbol, a personality, a “high priest.”

Once the face is chosen, truth starts bending.

Truth becomes whatever protects the movement.

Loyalty tests replace honest thought.

Disagreement becomes betrayal.

Criticism becomes proof (to the followers) that the movement is “holy.”

Lions… that is not truth, its ritual identity. (And Lions… we have covered this phenomenon over and over and over as of late).

Now add the new layer…………………………… AI as “The Oracle.”

Lions… in my view, with the rising of AI, this is where The Beast Itself Rises Faster.

MAJOR KEY POINT. AI is not just being introduced as a tool.

It is increasingly being positioned as The Thing that labels what is true or false.

And my Lions… this is the key… Whoever Controls The Thing, controls permission. (Our freedoms and liberties).

Here is how it works. The System grants access, AI gets to interpret ITS reality, NOT ours.

AI platforms enforce the rules. AI narrative becomes scripture.

AND QUESTIONING THE ORACLE BECOMES HERESY...

JUST THE SAME AS THOSE WHO QUESTION THE SYSTEMS “HIGH PRIEST” IS ALSO HERESY.

MAJOR KEY POINT. And then… the people living under the RISING BEAST are trained to live like this… “Don’t think. Ask the Oracle.” (Lions… do you see the danger here?)

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. This is not just philosophical (nor Left vs Right anymore). NO! NO! NO!

We ARE RAPIDLY entering a period where AI CAN change things in ways that are hard to even imagine.

However. But some things are obvious… jobs, skills, hiring, wages, labor.

Lions……….. We are already getting MULTIPLE WARNINGS of how pain will shows up!

……………… Click HERE as just one example.

AND THERE IS A BIGGER PROBLEM…

As The Beast Rises… in times of confusion, fear, and instability, people do what they always do, people look for certainty.

Then… The System with its Rising Beast and political Devilism, tighten control. And scapegoats multiply.

KEY POINT. And inside the confusion, with struggle and fear increasing… The Oracle gains power. That’s the deeper danger.

The Beast Rising… control behavior by controlling access.

Lions…. a stressed population, a system losing legitimacy, a personality-centered movement, platform "gatekeepers” (those who set the rules), and AI as The Oracle…

You then get a closed loop manifesting ITSELF as…

Emotion as “idol identity.” (Identity Capture). Justification for surrendering freedoms to The System, and Enforcement… systems providing permissioned access… (THAT is not freedom).

MAJOR FINAL KEY POINT. This is how freedom erodes without a King openly declaring tyranny.

Permission replaces freedom…

Lions… I have open sourced this piece. So feel free to share it, copy/paste it, restack it.

GM