Just another whistleblower “suicide?”
Today, December 14, 2024. AI researcher and whistleblower Suchir Balaji found dead at age 26. Suicide blamed.
And another. Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, “suicide.”
And another. Pentagon whistleblower Steven Luke, “suicide.”
And another. Veterans Affairs whistleblower Christopher Kirkpatrick, “suicide.”
And another.…
