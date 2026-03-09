White House Karoline Leavitt Refuses to Rule Out Drastic Troops Option for Iran War.

A military draft has not happened since the Vietnam War.

Karoline Leavitt did not dismiss the notion that President Donald Trump could reinstate the draft for his war on Iran.

While speaking with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, the White House press secretary said that mandatory conscription for military service was not “off of the table.”

“Mothers out there are worried that we’re going to have a draft, that they’re going to see their sons and daughters get involved in this,” Bartiromo, 58, said.