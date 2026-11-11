Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
9h

Greg is this a pop quiz? The answer is the 1 and 2%ers. Am I the winner of the fur lined piss pot for the correct answer?

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Don's avatar
Don
9h

Truth https://www.instagram.com/reel/DfT0iXzAMIP/?rpxt=MW45OGk1eGpmZTVqaQ==

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