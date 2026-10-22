Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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ANTHONY YIM's avatar
ANTHONY YIM
4d

We need to return to a society-centric economy. Like one before Big Tech destroyed American society, like one before Blackrock, Amazon and Wal-Mart destroyed our local economies. A competitive economy where the companies were trying to serve the customers. An economy like in the 70s and 80s, where the family was at the center of things. We need a return of the old fashioned main street and it's local retail businesses.

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Lukas Saul's avatar
Lukas Saul
4d

We talk and yet... still accepting the Epstein class's zero-cost issuance token as payment! Still! Guess we deserve what's coming to us?

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