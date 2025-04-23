Lions…

WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? A Full Breakdown of the Global Control System.

Layer 1: CENTRAL BANKS & BIS. THE DEBT ENGINE.

What Do They Control? Every modern currency is born in debt. Central banks don’t “print” money, they loan it into existence at interest. They’re not governmental the U.S. Federal Reserve, for example, is a private banking consortium.

So, What is Above Them?

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) sits at the top. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. It oversees and coordinates central banks globally. Operates in total secrecy immune from national law, even police searches.

The System. Debt is infinite. Money is temporary. Inflation, recessions, bailouts, all engineered.

Purpose: To enslave nations to compounding interest and make governments servants to debt instead of servants to the people.

Layer 2: FINANCIAL CARTELS. THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF CONTROL.

The Big Players. BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street they own everything. Banks. Media. Defense. Pharma. Tech

IMF, World Bank, WTO… they loan to nations, then force austerity and policy changes.

Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Bilderberg Group, global planning without democracy.

How It Works.

BlackRock and Vanguard are mutual owners, a snake eating its own tail. They are in every boardroom, every government, every global crisis.

Control is silent. Profit is infinite.

Purpose: Consolidate power. Collapse borders. Build a corporate Babylon where everything is monetized, even human behavior.

Layer 3: BLOODLINE DYNASTIES. THE GENERATIONAL OWNERS.

The Hidden Families.

Rothschilds. Centuries of banking power, especially in Europe.

Rockefellers. Petroleum, pharma, education, and medical control.

More families… Schiffs, Warburgs, Du Ponts, Windsors – each controls a realm: war, food, science, monarchy.

How They Operate.

Not elected. Not visible. They own/ Central banks. Major insurance companies. Key media outlets. Ivy League schools. They manipulate from above, steering, never rowing.

Purpose: Quiet control through ownership. Permanent power. No term limits.

Layer 4: SPIRITUAL PARASITE. THE BEAST BEHIND THE SYSTEM.

The True Puppet Master… This is not human.

It is a spiritual force… an inversion of divine will. It thrives on Lies. Chaos. Fear. Inversion of all-natural order

Known By Many Names. Babylon. Mammon. The Adversary, many more.

Its Goal.

Replace nature with tech.

Replace God with state. Replace freedom with safety. Replace truth with compliance

Its final form is not money. It is control over consciousness.

THE NEXT PHASE. THE DIGITAL PRISON. Tokenized Money / CBDCs

Central Bank Digital Currencies will expire, be programmable, and trace every transaction. You will not “own” your money, you will license it from the system.

Social Credit & ESG. Your ability to spend will be tied to. Behavior. Carbon use. Vaccination status. Political allegiance

Digital ID & Biometric Lock-In. No ID = No access to food, travel, healthcare. Biometric databases (retina, DNA, gait, face) are already in use. Tied to your digital wallet, health records, and compliance history/

AI Policing & Surveillance Grid. Cameras with facial recognition. Predictive behavior monitoring. Dissent = digital exile

Global Emergency = Justification. Climate, war, virus, cyberattack, doesn’t matter.

The endgame is total control, and the crisis is the excuse.

You are not powerless.

The Pride is rising. TOGETHER WE CAN. Pull out of the system, own assets outside their control (land, gold, silver, crypto cold wallets). Refuse digital ID… fight it at the local level before it rolls out/ Speak Truth… because silence is compliance Return to Source! The Most High, is our refuge and our clarity. Prepare to lead… the confused will need voices when the grid shifts

The meek shall inherit the Earth… because they see through the illusion.

And we Lions will roar

