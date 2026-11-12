Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Frank Bkln's avatar
Frank Bkln
8h

The liar in chief and his family

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
7h

We have been losing for decades. Lawyers, politicians, medical care, banking, auto dealers, ect. Prick neighbors even.

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