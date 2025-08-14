WHOLESALE INFLATION SURGES! NO END IN SIGHT. AS FOR THE STOCK MARKET? A STORM IS COMING. Mannarino
From Greg M
I pulled everything out of the market and while ago. GOLD AND SILVER!! FOOD, WATER AND GARDENS.
Rate Cuts are coming no matter what. I can't stand people arguing with this topic. People have no idea what's at stake.
The only reason why they are prolonging rate cuts is because society hasn't felt enough pain yet.
if the game was truly over, we'd know...because the entire world would be flipped upside down by morning.
The fact that society is still functioning, the fact that we haven't gone into mass extermination mode (like WW3), tells you that everything is going according to plan...and they are going to keep kicking the can down the road...at least for now, and the next rate cut cycle depending on how big, gives society at least another five years and more.
We will see a massive stock market correction on the horizon, and the majority of people won't know how to hold this drop. It's been over 15 years since we had a proper correction. This is how people will lose...they'll buy the dip after a 5-10% drop, but it keeps dropping, then they limit down further and it keeps dropping, then limit down even further, and then it violently drops even more...and by the time the violent drop is over, there will be a small bounce followed by even more selling, as psychology kicks in and people panic.
Who's making that money?! Is society in complete anarchy mode when this happens?! What are bond yields doing?!
The "game over" moment will occur when yields skyrocket beyond anyones wildest dreams....and banks are done. Until that day arrives, i'm betting on the side of central banks, buying bonds (shorting yields). If we get to a moment where the system implodes on itself, then my losses, for betting the system will keep running, won't matter...at that point we are in reset mode.
Money and Power still mean something to the elite...they will milk this system dry until the people finally revolt against inflation, not from fear. As long as they keep money flowing, the system gets worse over time, but the game is still being played.