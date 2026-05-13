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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
2h

Real inflation has been double digits for years. Not the blatant bald faced freakin lies they spew out of their evil fucking 👄

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Richard Marks's avatar
Richard Marks
2h

Greg

My wife works for Empower Retirement Services. She’s on a conference call and their in house economist claims that SS retirees should expect a 3.9% bump in their checks.

Not 15 mins ago she tells me this. I say from the kitchen more like 6% or higher. On the life of my grandchild I swear.

Then I get your message about PPI. !!! Crazy!!

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