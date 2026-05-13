Lions. This is exactly the contagion chain moving from energy shock into the real economy. CLICK HERE.

Producer prices jumped 1.4% in April, way above the expected 0.5%, and the annual wholesale inflation rate hit 6.0%, the highest since late 2022.

CONTAGION………… HIGHER prices are now in the pipeline. They hit businesses first. Then businesses raise consumer prices and layoffs follow as demand shrinks.

Lions. Currently its spreading everywhere, like a plague, into services, transportation, warehousing, trade margins, machinery/equipment wholesaling, truck freight, fuels.

That means the shock is spreading through the ENTIRE operating system of the economy.

Lions… BE SURE TO WATCH THIS VIDEO BELOW. GM