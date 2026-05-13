WHOLESALE PRICES DETONATE... (AND ITS FAR FROM OVER).
From Greg M
Lions. This is exactly the contagion chain moving from energy shock into the real economy. CLICK HERE.
Producer prices jumped 1.4% in April, way above the expected 0.5%, and the annual wholesale inflation rate hit 6.0%, the highest since late 2022.
CONTAGION………… HIGHER prices are now in the pipeline. They hit businesses first. Then businesses raise consumer prices and layoffs follow as demand shrinks.
Lions. Currently its spreading everywhere, like a plague, into services, transportation, warehousing, trade margins, machinery/equipment wholesaling, truck freight, fuels.
That means the shock is spreading through the ENTIRE operating system of the economy.
Lions… BE SURE TO WATCH THIS VIDEO BELOW. GM
Real inflation has been double digits for years. Not the blatant bald faced freakin lies they spew out of their evil fucking 👄
Greg
My wife works for Empower Retirement Services. She’s on a conference call and their in house economist claims that SS retirees should expect a 3.9% bump in their checks.
Not 15 mins ago she tells me this. I say from the kitchen more like 6% or higher. On the life of my grandchild I swear.
Then I get your message about PPI. !!! Crazy!!