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Why Everything Sells Off Together... WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW AND WHY. Mannarino
From Greg M
JOIN THE LIONS FREEDOM PLATFORM JUST $45 A YEAR! CAN’T AFFORD IT? IT’S FREE! Message me on Substack, and I will personally gift you a subscription. NO LION LEFT BEHIND!
My gut feeling volitility in markets got to raise stock market get retail bagholders in but i think arouns december 7 santa claus rally begins then get out in by january 15 terrible holiday sales not financial advice just my opinion everyone has a opinion
Truth https://www.facebook.com/reel/1303305864923928/?fs=e&mibextid=wwXIfr&fs=e