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Why Gold and Silver Fall in a Stock Market Sell Off... Mannarino
From Greg M
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The Fed/ globalist evil Banksters control price of metals. Gold and silver are being manipulated and should be SIGNIFICANTLY higher as the dollar has crashed. It’s all part of plan to crush the middle class. Please get the book “America’s Soul Under Siege: the Implosion of the Middle Class and…NWO” before it’s banned.
Thank you Gregory! What asset allocation (%) would you recommend for both short- and long-term resilience—particularly across cash, precious metals, equities, and crypto? Would you use the current downturn to trade and re-enter lower, and how much liquidity (%) would you keep to maintain flexibility while also protecting against a potential systemic shutdown? Thanks!