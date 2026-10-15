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Why/How Margin Calls Could Trigger a Gold/Silver Sell Off. (BUY IT ALL!) AND Why Community Matters When Markets Fall... Mannarino
From Greg M
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I'm keeping an eye on the silver price, but I have a LOT already that I bought 5 years ago. I'm hesitant to buy more at an even higher price than I did then, since I still haven't broken even on it adjusted for inflation. Yes, it's worth more dollars, but that's only because the dollars are worth less. The silver I bought then would pay 8% less of my trailer rent now than it would have when I bought it, so after the insane dealer spreads, it's not keeping up with inflation so far. I would have done much better had I gone with gold, but everyone was saying silver would do better than gold at the time. It hasn't. JEPI went down right after I bought it too. I've got the magic touch- anything I buy does badly. At least JEPI's dividends more than make up for the price loss. But yeah, if it drops back down to $42 an ounce I bought mine at before, I'll get more silver.