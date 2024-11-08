Lions…
Selections have outcomes and this one is a NO BRAINER.
Wall St/Crypto space GOT WHAT IT WANTED. Trump…
Banks will also benefit and the game remains RISK-ON. (I also suggested several other opportunities, I even named specific oil producers who will benefit).
With that, as I outlined in the video below, with regard to the market we have been a SHORT T…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.