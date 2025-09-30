Lions…
Before you read the following, be sure to read this first- “The Tokenized Economy. (Possibly The Most Important Thing You Will Read All Year).” Click HERE.
Let’s begin…
The global debt-based system is illiquid and functionally insolvent. So policymakers are building controlled, programmable rails (full-asset tokenization) to keep it moving and to co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.