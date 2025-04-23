WORSE THAN WE THINK. RAPID SHIFT. SOMETHING IS VERY WRONG. (CRITICALLY IMPORTANT UPDATES). Mannarino
I Want to Stop CBDCs – What Can I Do?
By Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyn Betts
https://solarireport.substack.com/p/i-want-to-stop-cbdcs-what-can-i-do?publication_id=3243028&post_id=161951918&isFreemail=true&r=19j00e&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
3. SEEK INTEGRITY. Transact with people of integrity, even if to do so appears to cost more. In the end, fraudsters and others who contribute to unhealthy systems through their own greed or lust for power cause untold losses. All those little expenses related to transacting with integrity can end up being lifesavers if the alternative is you having assets in Madoff and Lehman Brothers.
4. BANK AT AN INTIMATE SCALE. Find a good, well-managed local bank or credit union for your banking business (see How to Find a Good Local Bank). Talk to your bankers to educate them about the dangers to you and the bank of a CBDC system. See our template letter, which you can share with your bank, modifying it to include your own individual circumstances and CBDC-related concerns.
5. FINANCE YOUR FRIENDS, NOT YOUR ENEMIES. Start reducing your number of online and digital financial transactions and evolve away whenever possible from relying on or investing in the fintech and credit card companies that are financing and promoting digital IDs, vaccine or health passports, and CBDCs. Financing your local farmer or farm distribution service may not look like a great money-maker, but it means you will have a better chance of not being cornered into eating insects and lab-grown meat.
