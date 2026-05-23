Imagine looking back in 5 years and realizing that now, presently, people sat back and did nothing. Held nobody accountable. Don’t want to be a part of that.
Greg, I thought you weren't going to post today? But yes, I agree - absolute shit show from the administration... all while Iran CLOSED the air space because they are preparing for more air strikes and troops are getting recalled from the Memorial holiday... May God help us all.
No posts
Imagine looking back in 5 years and realizing that now, presently, people sat back and did nothing. Held nobody accountable. Don’t want to be a part of that.
Greg, I thought you weren't going to post today? But yes, I agree - absolute shit show from the administration... all while Iran CLOSED the air space because they are preparing for more air strikes and troops are getting recalled from the Memorial holiday... May God help us all.