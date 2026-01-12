Lions…

If somebody got the data early, (and this is obvious), then somebody got the edge. And that’s the definition of FRONT RUNNING THE MARKET.

The jobs report is one of the most market-moving data drops on Earth. FULL-STOP. That’s why it’s under strict embargo until the official release time, equal access, same second, no exceptions.

So when the president posts numbers before the report hits the wires, it triggers one question… who got embargoed data early, and did anyone get an unfair advantage?

GM