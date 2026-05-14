Wow... Just Wow. AND WOW AGAIN...
From Greg M
President Donald Trump has filed a disclosure showing massive buying and selling of U.S. stocks, index funds and other securities, including a purchase of at least $1 million in shares of Boeing and Nvidia as those companies expect to score new business during his trip to China.
If I or you did this I'd be in handcuffs by the end of the day
I'm speechless. Rob a bank, go to jail. Rob the American people and murder folks across the globe and you get to become a trillionaire.