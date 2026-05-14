Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Big Moe's avatar
Big Moe
2h

If I or you did this I'd be in handcuffs by the end of the day

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jane Stillwater's avatar
Jane Stillwater
2h

I'm speechless. Rob a bank, go to jail. Rob the American people and murder folks across the globe and you get to become a trillionaire.

Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture