WOW... JUST WOW. Republican Senatorial Candidate Michele Tafoya Says... “Keep a stiff upper lip. ” “Take one less trip to Starbucks.” “Suck it up.” Be “patriots.”
From Greg M
Republican senatorial candidate Michele Tafoya, said this…
“Keep a stiff upper lip”: She acknowledged that rising costs are “frustrating” and “hard for people” but urged a patriotic response.
“Take one less trip to Starbucks”: She suggested cutting back on such luxuries so that “gas goes a little further”.
“Suck it up”: Telling supporters of President Tru…