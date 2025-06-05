Wow! Lions, Are You Seeing This!? Trump and Musk Unraveling. (Who Didn't See One This Coming).
From Greg M
Lions..
I must say this is just hilarious! A Babylonian breakdown.
Elon Musk, once a major Trump donor and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has now turned sharply against the President. After criticizing Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”.
Trump retaliated by threatening to cancel all federal contracts with Musk’s companies including SpaceX and Starlink and mocked Musk as “crazy.”
It gets better… Tesla stock plunged 14%, wiping out over $150 billion in value. Musk then announced plans to decommission NASA-related spacecraft, escalating the feud.
AND Musk is now floating the idea of launching a new centrist political party!
Break out the popcorn. Just a political stunt? Maybe…
GM
They’re probably laughing with each other behind the scenes. I think it was just a ploy to pump and dump Tesla. Everything else Trump is doing is about manipulating markets to make his family and friends obscenely wealthy
We should NOT pay this any attention. Something else is happening and this is the distraction. Keep your head on a swivel