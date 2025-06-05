Lions..

I must say this is just hilarious! A Babylonian breakdown.

Elon Musk, once a major Trump donor and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has now turned sharply against the President. After criticizing Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”.

Trump retaliated by threatening to cancel all federal contracts with Musk’s companies including SpaceX and Starlink and mocked Musk as “crazy.”

It gets better… Tesla stock plunged 14%, wiping out over $150 billion in value. Musk then announced plans to decommission NASA-related spacecraft, escalating the feud.

AND Musk is now floating the idea of launching a new centrist political party!

Break out the popcorn. Just a political stunt? Maybe…

GM