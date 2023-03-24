Yellen says Treasury is ready to take ‘additional actions if warranted’ to stabilize banks.
From Greg M
DESPERATE…
Yellen keeps talking about “additional action” to stabilize banks… what she (it) means MASSIVE capital injections into a zombie system…
In my opinion no amount of cash injected into the system can save it… To me this looks like a bridge to consolidate power, prop up the system just long enough for the banks to consolidate.
GM
