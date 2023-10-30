Lions and friends…
WE have covered this BEFORE anyone else, but if you needed any more proof that what we have covered IS REAL, read this.
The latest numbers from the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) system show that deposits in all US commercial banks suffered a $100 billion decline in three weeks – from $17.38 trillion on September 27th down to $17.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.