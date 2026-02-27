(CNBC)- Amid tariff uncertainty, President Donald Trump this week revisited the idea of using tariff revenue to help offset income taxes.

“As time goes by, I believe the tariffs paid for by foreign countries will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern-day system of income tax,” Trump said during his State of the Union address. It’s an idea Trump previously floated during his 2024 presidential campaign and has revisited while in office.

Lions…

LETS JUST STOP.

Just for the sake of simplicity, we know Trump just implemented tariffs at 15%… BUT just so the math is VERY simple… lets look at a 10% scenario, THEN TAKE THAT TO A 100% tariff scenario.

A 10% tariff would raise only about $25 billion this year, 2026

Lets take that, and bring it up to a 100% tariff. That would raise about $250 billion. Meanwhile, individual income taxes are projected around $2.8 trillion.

That still leaves a hole of about $2.55 trillion.

In other words… even with an absurd 100% tariff, you are nowhere close to replacing the income tax base.

BUT TRUMP WILL TRY TO CONVINCE YOU THAT IT WILL.

You want to take this to the next level?

Ok then, lets do it.

Lets call this… TRUMPS DERANGEMENT TARIFF INSANITY THEATRE.

A 1000% universal tariff… YES ONE THOUSAND PERCENT.

That means a $100 imported item gets hit with a $1,000 tariff. So, your $100 item is now roughly $1,100+ at the border.

The fallout?

A 1000% tariff, in a deranged alternate reality simulation, would STILL not replace income taxes. It would instead replace commerce with shortages, inflation, smuggling, and economic seizure.

THE DEFINITION OF DERANGEMENT IN A SIMULATION TRUMP STYLE.

You can’t tax imports 100% or even at 1000% and expect it to replace income tax…

Unless again… we are living in a deranged simulation.

GM