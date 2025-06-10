Lions…

Trump is sending Marines and federalized National Guard, using a stretched legal basis (Title 10) without a formal Insurrection Act declaration.

This is not about simple crowd control, this is about testing how far the federal government can push military presence into the civilian sphere.



WHY? Oh I forgot, its about illegals right?

The “fight against illegals” is the cover story, that’s all, a narrative designed to gain broad public approval or at least passive acceptance. But the REAL operation is deeper…

They are testing Federal override of state authority. Public tolerance of uniformed troops in urban areas. Military chain of command discipline in civil contexts. Media framing and propaganda effectiveness. Can they sell the story and avoid public backlash?

They KNOW MASS civil unrest is coming.

Economic strain.

Food inflation.

Debt collapse.

Currency debasement.

They are preparing the playbook… “How do we impose order when the system buckles?” And that is why THIS California test matters! It is the dry run.

Eventually when the dollar collapses and people take to the streets in desperation they will deploy it for economic martial control.

And why Marines? Because they are rapidly deployable, disciplined, used to force projection. )Less connected to local communities than Guard troops). This is a psychological move as much as a legal one. Condition the public to see uniformed military on US streets.

They are watching how the public reacts, how legal battles play out, and how troops perform under political command. This is preparation for the next phase of Babylon’s collapse.

Tell me where I got this wrong?

