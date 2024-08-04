Lions.
I am of the opinion that Trickle Down Economics does not work. I have covered this at length many times. Be sure to Read “THE Economic Lie of Economic Lies,” click HERE before reading moving on.
The overall theory of Trickle Down Economics is this; that by making the rich richer we all benefit. (This is a LIE).
Today, every so called developed eco…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.