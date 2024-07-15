Lions and friends…
In light of current events, and in my opinion, this market needs to see some profit taking/a pullback.
With that, and AS LONG AS THE MMRI REMAINS IN A DOWNTREND, we buy every dip/pullback which comes our way. We buy ALL pullbacks across the board! Which include.
Stocks.
Commodities, which obviously include gold and silver.
And CRYPTO’s… Es…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.