Lions and friends…
Be very careful if you are considering buying DJT stock. (There are other ways to directly support Trump if you would like to do so), scroll down to the bottom of this page.
Donald Trump is urging people to buy DJT stock which is currently in serious decline, with a current valuation which is completely detached from reality.
KEY POINTS.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.