Paul Kleinwald
May 4

Yep, " No State shall convert a right to a privilege, issue a license and charge a fee for that which is a right." also "Anything in conflict with the Constitution is null and void. It bears no power to enforce and no one is bound to obey it. It exists as a mere nullity from the time it is passed."

So why is it that the above statements from the American Supreme Court rulings seem to have no bearing on everyday life? First of all, the government makes assumptions of law ( that is illegal ) that you are acting in a commercial capacity and are a "US person". A US person is subject to the laws of the UNITED STATES which is a corporation ( corporations are fictional persons made up in the mind of man ) who's location is the District of Columbia and other US Territories. The individual states are not Territories of the US unless they agreed to be. People are not persons unless they agreed to be a "fictional person". Well you did agree. You just don't know you did and you don't know how to claim fraud in the various contracts ( you may not have even known they are contracts) you signed.

You see this scam that is perpetrated upon us is done through deception. You have a right to demand government recognizes and respects your natural rights described in the Constitution, but not if you agreed to give them up and become a voluntary debt slave of the UNITED STATES via the 14th amendment, the organic municipal contractual laws of Washington, DC, a city state.

Evidently, this scam goes back to ancient Rome which operated by Civil Law. You must understand that Civil Rights are inferior to our Constitutional Rights. This is known as the Justinian Deception which is to use words that have a legal definition different than the common understood language.

Since you don't have a legal dictionary, let alone were never told of dual meanings, how would you understand anything about the law, your duties and rights. This is what people have got to learn about unless they enjoy their voluntary servitude.

From cradle to grave Gov. Authorities have stolen your rights though contractual fraud. You must correctly rebut the assumption that this was your free will to accept servitude.

You can all thank President Lincoln for beginning our unconstitutional current system of Statutory Law. You see, the American Supreme Court has also said "Statutes, Regulations and Codes are not for human beings. They are only for government authorities."

Look up the legal definition of "motor vehicle, driver, operator or passenger". Look up the legal definition of "person". I like Blacks Law Dictionary, 4th edition but any edition up to the 7th will do.

healthyenergy123
May 3

Guys, please read and share!

Nato Russia Trump WW3

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/war/if-trump-does-not-wake-up-the-eu-will-invoke-article-5-and-take-us-into-wwiii/

