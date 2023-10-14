Lions and friends…
Consider this.
For at least 8 weeks we have seen a profound selloff in global debt. However, this debt market selloff really got started back in early April- beginning slowly, then accelerating.
With that, we have seen increasing pressure on world stock markets.
I do not believe in coincidences.
There is a Wall Street adage that goes, “The…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.