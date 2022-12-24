A Gift For You. A Deeper Understanding Of The "Super Game." Beyond The Lies and Deceptions.
From Greg M
Lions and friends.
Below is a piece of work I completed and published many years ago.
If you take a few moments to read this, I am certain that you will learn things about the ties between Wall Street and Washington that you never even knew existed.
And this is the shocking truth…
(Feel free to share this).
GM
We Are Not All Drinking the Same Kool-Aid.
The …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.