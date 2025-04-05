A PLEA FOR ACTION AND AWARENESS: The Hyper-Debt Bubble and the Coming System Lock-Up.

By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net

LIONS! THIS IS A CALL TO YOU. PLEASE SHARE THIS.

We, you and I, are standing on the edge of a global engineered event, the intentional locking up of the world financial system.

This is not theory. It’s design.

We are witnessing the hyp…