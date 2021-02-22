Lions. As you know I bought and now own JPM stock, collecting the dividend, and I am selling puts against it.
I plan on doing this kind of thing all year with JPM. If market conditions change I will sell calls.
With regard to the market, I believe there is the possibility of a PE ratio expansion cycle moving forward.
I am super curious to see if the debt …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.