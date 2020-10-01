Lions I closed my AAPL trade with a 3.5% gain- I believe there is more upside but you know how this works.. A TRADER ALWAYS PULLS PROFITS!
I would also like to thank those of you who stood up and supported my work today.
It means a lot to me!
