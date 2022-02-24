Lions and friends..

On the back of current events-As we all expected, the 10yr yield has DROPPED substantially- REMEMBER! Its NOT a dropping of the 10yr yield which will be the prelude to a REAL CRASH, but a rapid spiking.

The DXY is SURGING- (dollar relative strength)- AND STOCKS ARE FALLING.

The dropping 10yr yield and surging DXY are safety trades, stoc…