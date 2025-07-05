Lions…

Yesterday I did a breakdown of this new spending bill, click HERE. I would suggest reading that first, then return to this.

Now with that, let’s move forward.

THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE LARGEST ZOMBIE CORPORATION ON EARTH.

The term “zombie corporation” has been around a while, and it was once used to describe private companies that can no longer survive without constant infusions of debt. Companies that are effectively dead, but still moving… feeding only on borrowed money and artificial lifelines.

But today…

This is America….It Borrows to Survive.

The US government spends trillions more than it takes in through taxes every year. Like a zombie, it consumes without producing ANY surplus. Its lifeblood is debt issuance/expansion and not productivity. (Now we can all point fingers at a particular political party and say they did/are doing this… but how about our own accountability? Have we not allowed this to happen? And continue to do so even now?) But why do we allow this? THAT is the real question…

You want to know why we allow this to happen? Because we all know that It Can’t Stop or It Dies… and that means YOU lose everything. And so, WE allow this to continue while at the same time allowing, and even calling upon the system itself, to slowly consume us. Make no mistake, America is dying… its rotting from the top down.

AN UNDENIABLE TRUTH… ZOMBIES ARE REAL.

The US economy is now structurally dependent on vast debt expansion. If the government were to stop borrowing, stop spending, or stop expanding credit, the illusion of prosperity would collapse instantly.

Just like a zombie corporation’s stock might rise on “hope” and “perception,” the US dollar and the markets float on hope and altered-perception… PROPPED UP ONLY BY EXPANDING DEBT.

Therefore… There is NO FOUNDATION to build on.

Hope and altered perception has been sold off like a commodity as of late, and it goes like this.. “We Need A Weaker Dollar” because this will allow the US to compete in global trade. This “hope and altered perception” has been commercialized, propagandized, and sold off to an unknowing public.

Even if the remaining 4% of the dollar purchasing power were removed, (as the US dollar has already lost 96% of its’s purchasing power already), the world is NOT going to rush out jumping for joy to buy American made products. Moreover, the mechanism of artificially suppressed rates and currency devaluation IS THE ROT in the system which is responsible for the US industrial engine, its factories/manufacturing, falling deeper into contraction.

You want to fix this? THE PURCHASING POWER MUST BE RETURNED TO THE CURRENCY! NOT TAKEN AWAY.

So what is REALLY behind this? A weaker dollar/lower rates means MORE debt must be created to further zombify a system which is already dead…

So who wins? The Federal Reserve. The more debt ANY central bank is allowed to create, or is called on to issue, (lower rates/weaker dollar), the exponentially stronger they become. (The single goal of every central bank is the same; to become both the lender and buyer of last resort, to own it all…)

Just as every zombie corporation cannibalizes resources to service their debt. Likewise, America’s fiscal machine is now predatory, pushing click- the Cantillon Effect into overdrive.

Money creation benefits the 1% first

The working class pays through inflation

Wealth is extracted from the bottom up

The people themselves feed the zombie.

As a result of planetary debt expansion, stock markets further disconnect from reality… not because of strength, but because debt expansion acts as artificial stimulus. Spending bills, rate cuts, backdoor liquidity, dollar devaluation. These aren't signs of life they’re symptoms of decay.

No political party will reverse course.

No candidate will shrink the debt.

No treasury secretary will pull back spending.

This zombie, the longer it walks, the more it destroys… Whatever is left of the USA, its economy, its industrial engine, its middle class will be consumed by this zombie. The United States of America is no longer a functioning sovereign entity. It is the largest zombie corporation on Earth.

GM