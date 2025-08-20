HEADLINE…

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - As U.S. debt swells and the White House leans on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, the budget bill passed last month by the Republican-controlled Congress is set to pile trillions onto the swelling U.S. debt load - raising the cost of servicing that debt. U.S. President Donald Trump has meanwhile made explicit calls for the Fed to cut rates, in part to lower the U.S. government's interest costs.

Servicing that debt (interest payments alone) is becoming the single largest budget line item, even bigger than defense.

Trump is flat-out saying: “cut rates to lower the government’s interest bill at any cost to the middle-class, US small businesses, and the US economy itself.”

Consequences? Currency Devaluation. More printed dollars, more debt monetization, weaker purchasing power. Artificial Suppression of Yields… the bond market becomes a powder keg, manipulated and more dangerous.

Bottom line… the “full faith and credit” of the US is being hollowed out from within…

