U.S. employers announced 108,435 layoffs for the month, up 118% from the same period a year ago and 205% from December 2025. The total marked the highest for any January since 2009.

At the same time, companies announced just 5,306 new hires, also the lowest January since 2009, which is when Challenger, Gray & Christmas began tracking such data.

Lions… This is the shift from no hire to now…………………….fire. (LAYOFFS).

ONE WORD……………………………………………. COLLAPSE.

They can support markets with #FAKE liquidity/Capital Injections click HERE… but they can’t print real job creation.

Lions… the labor market has rolled over DEAD.

This “crisis” will allow for more intervention……….. debt expansion, purchasing power erosion, asset price distortions.

AND………………………………………………………………………………… ITS NOT OVER…

GM