Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
3h

But, but Stump says this is the best economy ever!

Reply
Share
9 replies
Ark Signal's avatar
Ark Signal
3h

Winning!!!!!!!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture