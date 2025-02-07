Lions…
As we discussed recently. Expect a flurry of new crypto ETF’s to hit the markets over the next several months.
My MAIN problem with these ETF’s is simple. I believe they will allow Wall Street to get in, and as usual, GAME THE SYSTEM.
This gaming of the system, which we can all count on, could potentially wreak havoc in the real crypto market.
Thoug…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.