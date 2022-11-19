Lions and friends…

As most of you know I took my Camaro to the Drag Races today, (I talked about this in my morning video blog).

Well, I was on a great run, cut a 0.081 light, ran a screaming 1.47 second 60 foot time when something went VERY wrong, (see pictures below).

When I got home I started taking the motor apart and I found this.

These pushrods bent p…