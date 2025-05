TODAY AFTER THIS POOR/FAILED BOND AUCTION, STOCKS DROPPED.

Lions… One week ago to the day, I posted this chart below.

And these are the dates I posted to look out for…

May 15–21: High risk of false breakout or stall at apex.

May 22–28: Breakdown likely begins. (I missed it by ONE DAY). I thought the drop would begin tomorrow… the 22nd.

To read the entire article, read more below…

HERE.