It seems that some people who signed up for my free newsletter are marking/flagging my Newsletter as Spam. This is causing a problem for other people who want to get my newsletter. If the emails are marked as Spam even by a few, it has the effect of stopping the emails from getting to people who want them, and from what I am hearing it already happening.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.