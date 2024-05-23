Lions and friends... several people have written to me saying that Donald Trump has already spoken out about this bird flu being another possible scamdemic. Apparently he is telling people not to comply from what I am being told. I CANNOT FIND ANY EVIDENCE THAT THIS IS TRUE... However, If this is true, and he has spoken out on this, PLEASE post a link/l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.