JERUSALEM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Israeli troops fired artillery and mortar shells toward Syria on Tuesday after a number of shells launched from its northern neighbour landed in open areas on Israeli territory, Israel's military said.
A source in southern Syria said a Palestinian faction had fired three rockets toward Israel.
The development raises fears the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.