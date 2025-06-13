Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David S.'s avatar
David S.
3h

Putin said it in an interview, men in black suits enter the White House, and let the President know how things are going to go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Chris's avatar
Chris
3h

Trump made a statement on truth social that shows his hand is in it. I think he’s one of the beasts in revelation, down to the “what seemed to be the deadly head wound that was healed, and they marveled and worshiped him”. Pick up your Bible it’s all happening. God is putting hooks in the jaws of the nations to draw them to the valley of megido (Armageddon). The Zionists are imposters and Jesus calls them out in the letters to the churches. Repent because the day of the Lord is at the door.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
135 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture