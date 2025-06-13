Lions…

I have been up since 3am pondering what is REALLY going on. You are free to disagree with all or part of what I wrote here. Let me know either way.

Last night, immediately after Israel attacked Iran I put this out, click: STAGED.

Let’s break this down further.

The global financial system is TEETERING. Inflation is still RISING by their own numbers. Global debt is UNSUSTAINABLE. The BRICS are challenging the dollar. The Western central banks need a massive distraction, and an excuse to tighten control further. WE ALL SAW THIS COMING, AND ITS NOT OVER.

This is why this “war” is being unleashed now.

ISRAEL vs. IRAN — why now?

Iran’s nuclear program has been known for years, nothing suddenly “new” forced this action. Israel’s leadership is under internal political pressure. a new US election cycle is coming, and war drums are always part of the theater. Babylon’s debt-based system is imploding and war is their cover to mask economic ruin.

What is next?

Expect continued escalation but controlled.

Iran’s proxies (Hezbollah, militias in Syria/Iraq) may now become more active, Israel will strike further.

Oil prices will likely spike further, (as I write this crude oil is SURGING, up over 7%). This is a pretext for more consumer pain and inflation worldwide.



KEY POINT… Markets will remain unstable, perfect cover for central bank interventions, more easy money, VAST debt expansion, weaker dollar, lower rates.

MAJOR KEY POINT… The media is pushing and REPEATING a very specific narrative.. “The US Was Not Involved.”

Lets break that down.

When they repeat this over and over, it is a COVER, not a clarification.

Here is what’s behind it.

Plausible Deniability.

The US has likely been involved in the intelligence gathering, target selection, satellite tracking, and possibly in providing air corridor management or early warning suppression systems. But they want to maintain the public image that this is Israel’s action alone.

Managing Domestic Optics.

The US cannot afford to look like the instigator of World War III in the middle of an election cycle, yes its already begun.

Both the political right and left are uneasy about another full-scale Middle East war. By saying "We are not involved," they try to keep the appearance of non-aggression, while benefiting from the chaos that this war sows globally (market manipulation, oil price spikes, dollar support in crisis).

Strategic Escalation Without Direct Fingerprints.

The globalist system wants controlled escalation, to drive markets and usher in "solutions" but not a full uncontrolled global war (yet).

By making this an Israel-Iran war on paper, they create space to expand or contract the conflict as needed.

Lions… When the media repeats "The US is not involved" know this is code for deep involvement behind the curtain. It signals that Babylon is setting the stage carefully, trying to control the pace of escalation while pretending to be neutral.

The US is involved… in intelligence, logistics, support, and narrative shaping 100%.

Thoughts? Comments?

