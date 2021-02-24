Lions.. I am going to be adding to by holdings of JPM stock, owning the stock and collecting the dividend.

I will also continue to sell puts against it.. Way out of the money 1 month out.

READ THIS BELOW.

I STRONGLY ADVISE YOU TO LEARN HOW TO SELL PUTS.

Below is a short write up I posted on SELLING puts.

Traders and investors want to buy options as hedges an…